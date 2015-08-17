RHP Steve Johnson, who has yet to make an appearance for the Orioles this season after undergoing right shoulder surgery, is pitching well for Triple-A Norfolk and could be a potential call-up for bullpen depth. Johnson is 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 28 games for the Tides. ”I tell you, we’re excited about where he is,“ Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. ”He’s averaging like 13 strikeouts per nine innings.

INF Ryan Flaherty is mired in an 0-for-34 slump. That is the worst stretch for an Orioles player since Cal Ripken Jr. went 0-for-33 in 2001, according to Stats. Flaherty is batting .208.

LF Henry Urrutia made his 2015 debut Sunday against the A’s after being called up Saturday. Urrutia, 28, batted .292 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 107 games with the Tides this season. He also ranked fourth in the International League with 126 hits and ninth with a .292 batting average. He went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs against the A‘s.

OF Steve Pearce experienced some tightness in his injured left oblique and is being shut down for a few days. Pearce, who went on the DL on July 19, was expected to begin a rehab start next week, but that plan might be pushed back.

C Matt Wieters still has “a little knot” in his right hamstring and was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game on Sunday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Wieters could return as early as Monday for the series finale against Oakland. “I‘m hoping he’s an option for us today and more so with the long turnaround tomorrow,” Showalter said.