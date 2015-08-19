RHP Tyler Wilson, who is on the disabled list with a strained oblique, threw off flat ground Tuesday from 75 feet. Wilson can be used out of the bullpen or as a spot starter. There is no timetable for his return.

2B Jonathan Schoop committed two errors for the second time in his career in the series opener against the Mets. He had committed one error in his previous 42 games. “I’ve got to play better,” Schoop said. “Some easy mistakes that I do today that I’ve got to be better for my teammates and better for myself.”

RHP Kevin Gausman posted his fourth quality start in his past five outings against the Mets. He allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings on 109 pitches, but took the loss. He is now 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA on the year. “I feel like every team we face now is going to be good,” Gausman said. “This time of year, it’s going to be tough. We have a really good stretch here in the next two weeks going into September. We can put ourselves in a good spot.”

OF Steve Pearce (left oblique strain) took batting practice in Sarasota, Fla., and could be getting closer to a rehab assignment. Pearce was placed on the DL on July 22. He is batting .227 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 58 games.

C Matt Wieters was back in the Orioles starting lineup after missing the previous five games with a right hamstring strain.