RHP Mike Wright (strained left calf) will throw three innings and approximately 45 pitches in a simulated game Saturday in Florida. Wright (2-3, 4.99) has shuttled between the majors and Triple-A this year. He last pitched for Baltimore on July 31.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (7-6, 3.20) is 3-0 in his past five starts and has pitched at least five innings and yielded three or fewer runs in 14 of his last 15. He is 3-1 with a 3.23 ERA in five career starts against Minnesota, his opponent Friday. In his last outing against the Twins, he allowed two runs over seven innings in a no-decision on July 6.

LF Henry Urrutia followed up his first career walk-off home run Wednesday night by registering his first career outfield assist Thursday, gunning down Eduardo Escobar trying to score on Brian Dozier’s single to left. Urrutia also went 2-for-3 to lift his average to .273.

LHP T.J. McFarland allowed six runs in two innings of mop-up relief as his ERA doubled exactly to 4.50. It was the most earned runs he ever allowed in a major league appearance.

CF Adam Jones would have had his 36th multi-hit game of the season, but he finished 1-for-3 instead after his fourth-inning screamer was somehow caught by Twins RHP Tyler Duffey.

INF/OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Pearce, who is batting .227 with seven homers and 24 RBIs for Baltimore this year, last played in the majors on July 18.

OF Steve Pearce (left oblique strain) will make rehab appearances for Double-A Bowie on Saturday and Sunday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said there is still a chance Pearce could travel with the team to Kansas City for a four-game series starting Monday.

1B Chris Davis went 2-for-3 with two singles to continue his hot stretch. Davis has hit safely in 42 of his past 52 games, and he is batting .311 (60-for-193) in that stretch. Davis failed to homer for a fifth consecutive game, his longest such stretch since a six-game span from July 10-21 that stretched across the All-Star break.

RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder tendinitis) is on schedule to throw a bullpen session Sunday. He likely will need a few rehab starts before rejoining the Orioles’ bullpen.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (9-9, 4.73) allowed a career-high-tying seven runs for the first time since April 4, 2014, as his struggles continued in a five-inning start Thursday night. He has allowed 22 runs over his past 25 1/3 innings (five starts), and looking further back, he is 4-5 with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP since completing a two-week DL stint caused by a groin strain.