RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) will throw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game on Saturday at the team’s minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla. Wright could pitch out of the bullpen or possibly be used as a starter when he rejoins the team.

OF Steve Pearce (left oblique strain) will make rehab appearances for Double-A Bowie on Saturday and Sunday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said there is still a chance Pearce could travel with the team to Kansas City for a four-game series starting Monday.

RHP Darren O‘Day snapped a season-high 11-game (11.1 innings pitched) scoreless streak by allowing a go-ahead single to Minnesota catcher Kurt Suzuki in the Twins’ 4-3 victory Friday night. It was also the first time O‘Day allowed three or more runs in a game since Sept. 2, 2014, against the Reds. “I made some good pitches, but it didn’t turn out,” O‘Day said. “Late innings, sometimes you’ve got to be able to strike guys out. I wasn’t able to do that when I needed to.”

RHP Chaz Roe, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, threw from flat ground Friday and did not have any setbacks. Roe will throw a bullpen session on Sunday and then he will need at least a couple of rehab appearances before returning to Baltimore’s bullpen.