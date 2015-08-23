FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jason Garcia, the Rule 5 pitcher, gave the Orioles 1 1/3 shutout innings in relief starting in the eighth inning. He has been pitching well since coming off the disabled list, and the Orioles are finding more spots for him to pitch, especially as they’re a bit shorthanded.

DH Steve Clevenger’s hitting streak moved to six games thanks to his 2-for-3 effort. Clevenger has a .410 average with the Orioles this year.

LF Henry Urrutia extended his hitting streak to four with his first career double in the second inning. That line drive to left-center gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead, and Urrutia now is 6-for-14 in his four-game hitting streak.

SS J.J. Hardy felt some discomfort in his groin area during Friday’s game, and the team wasn’t sure he would be available Saturday. Hardy looked slow running to first when grounding out in the second, but he delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth. Manager Buck Showalter said he probably will give him a day off Sunday. “See if we can try to clear it up little bit,” Showalter said. “He didn’t over-stretch it, so to speak.”

RHP Chris Tillman earned his 600th career strikeout when he fanned 3B Trevor Plouffe in the fourth during a stretch in which he retired 14 straight batters. Despite giving up just three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings, Tillman took the loss. That ended his seven-game winning streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
