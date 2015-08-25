RHP Jorge Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Rondon, 27, is 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA in 29 relief appearances with Triple-A Norfolk. He made one relief appearance with the Orioles, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 2.

SS J.J. Hardy (groin) was placed on the 15-day DL by the Orioles, who activated UT Steve Pearce from the DL.

INF/OF Steve Pearce was activated from the disabled list. Pearce, 32, had been on the DL since July 19 with a left oblique strain. He hit .250 (3-for-12) in a four-game rehab assignment. In 58 games with the Orioles, Pearce is hitting .227 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.

OF Nolan Reimold was designated for assignment. Reimold, 31, appeared in 39 games for the Orioles while batting .227 with two home runs and eight RBIs.