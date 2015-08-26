RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) will make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Norfolk at Gwinnett. He is expected to pitch five innings after he threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Saturday at the team’s minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla.

C Steve Clevenger left the team after Monday’s game to fly home for the birth of a child, which will be induced Tuesday. The club will add another player while he is on paternity leave for the remainder of the four-game series against the Royals. “Steve talked to me in detail about it, and he needs to go,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll miss three days.” The Orioles will miss Clevenger’s hot bat. Since his Aug. 14 recall, he has hit safely in eight of nine games, batting .406 (13-for-32) with four extra

C Steve Clevenger was placed on paternity leave Tuesday. He is expected to be out through Thursday.

LF Henry Urrutia’s five-game hitting streak ended Monday. During the streak, Urrutia hit .368 (7-for-19) with three extra-base hits, including the walk-off homer to beat the Mets on Aug. 19, when he became the fifth player in club history to hit a walk-off shot with his first big-league home run.

RHP Jorge Rondon didn’t waste any time seeing major league action. He finished Monday’s game with two scoreless innings just hours after his recall from Triple-A Norfolk. Before allowing earned runs in his final three appearances with Norfolk, Rondon had a 1.74 ERA in 31 appearances.

RHP Eddie Gamboa was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk, clearing a spot on the Orioles’ 40-man roster for INF Paul Janish. In 24 games (18 starts) for Norfolk this year, Gamboa is 8-10 with a 4.36 ERA.

CF Adam Jones crushed his 24th homer of the season Monday, his seventh in his past 14 contests. The 428-foot, two-run blast gave the Orioles a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Royals. Half of Jones’ 20 hits since Aug. 8 have gone for extra bases, and he has 14 RBIs over that span.

SS J.J. Hardy landed on the disabled list Monday, but he might be gone just the minimum 15 days. MRI results on Hardy’s strained left groin were as expected. Manager Buck Showalter said, “We’re going to miss the leadership he gives us out there on the field, but it’s just gotten to the point where we needed to try to get this cleared up in two weeks, and we’re confident that’ll happen.” Showalter expects Hardy to rejoin the club Tuesday and to travel with the team on its current road trip.

INF/OF Steve Pearce was activated from the disabled list, and he went 0-for-1 as a sub in Monday’s game. Pearce, 32, had been out since July 19 with a left oblique strain. He hit .250 (3-for-12) in a four-game rehab assignment.

INF Paul Janish had his contract purchased from Triple-A Norfolk, and he joined the Orioles. Janish, 32, hit .235/.313/.272 with no homers and 21 RBIs in 95 games for Norfolk this season. He has major league experience with the Reds and Braves.

RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder tendinitis) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday. If that goes well, he will throw a simulated game Friday in Texas, manager Buck Showalter said.