RHP Mychal Givens has fanned at least one batter in each of his 10 major league games, compiling 18 whiffs in 13 2/3 innings overall. It is the fourth-longest streak among Orioles relievers at the start of a career (since 1954). Givens has retired the first batter he has faced in all but one outing, and he has not allowed an inherited runner to score.

3B Manny Machado leads the Orioles with 39 multi-hit games, but he has just one in his past nine games. Machado has not gone hitless in consecutive games since July 25-27 (three hitless games) and has failed to hit safely in just five of the 27 games since, batting .299 (35-for-117).

SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) had his treatment slightly delayed, as he will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday. “We’ll see if he can join us in Texas,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll be pretty sore.”

1B Chris Davis’ hitless streak extended to 18 at-bats with an 0-for-4 performance Monday. Davis is hitting .111 (4-for-36) with 16 strikeouts and one extra-base hit since Aug. 17, a span of nine games, during which the Orioles are 2-7. Davis has not homered since Aug. 15, when he hit two in a 4-3 win against the A‘s.

SS Paul Janish made an immediate impression after his recall from Triple-A Norfolk, picking up the first Orioles hit when he delivered a sharp single through the middle in the third inning. Janish was making his first major league start since 2013, when he had 10 starts in 52 games with the Braves. The career .214 hitter (232-for-1083) was hitting .235 (71-for-302) with seven doubles, two triples and 21 RBIs in 95 games for Norfolk while leading International League shortstops with a .990 fielding percentage. “We’re lucky to have him,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been playing really well down there and (is) the reason why they’re having such a good year and our pitchers are being developed so well down there, and he’s actually been good for the tutelage of some of our young players.”

RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder tendinitis) is on pace to rejoin the Orioles in early September, according to manager Buck Showalter. Roe threw a side session Tuesday.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez is averaging fewer than five innings over his last six starts, going 0-4 with a 7.58 ERA since his last victory July 25. He has allowed 42 hits, 13 walks and six homers over that span, with opposing batters hitting .338 (42-for-124) against him. After the team won 11 of his first 18 starts, the Orioles have dropped five of the last six games Gonzalez started. He gave up three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.