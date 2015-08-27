LHP Brian Matusz had not allowed an earned run over his previous 10 games (nine IP) before surrendering a two-run homer to Mike Moustakas on Wednesday, the only batter he faced. Even after giving up the homer, Matusz has a 1.52 ERA (four ER in 23 and 2/3rds IP) with 37 strikeouts over his last 28 outings.

3B Manny Machado has 99 career doubles at the age of 23 years, 51 days old, having played 414 games. Should his next double come soon, he would become the youngest Oriole (since 1954) to reach 100 doubles. Cal Ripken, Jr., was the youngest to reach that milestone at the age of 23 years, 332 days, while Nick Markakis was the fastest, getting there in 419 games. Machado would become the sixth fastest among all active MLB players to reach 100 doubles.

2B Jonathan Schoop is hitting .307 (47-for-153) with 15 extra-base hits since being re-instated from the disabled list July 5. Nineteen of Schoop’s 54 hits this year have gone for extra bases and his 25 homers as a second baseman since the beginning of the 2014 season rank fifth best in MLB.

RHP Wei-Yin Chen leads the major leagues with a .160 opponent batting average (20-for-125) with runners in scoring position. He has allowed just eight walks against 36 strikeouts in those situations and has been especially stingy with runners on third, allowing just six hits in 43 at-bats (.140 average) with 17 strikeouts

RHP Hunter Harvey, on the disabled list with a right flexor strain, is expected to go to the Instructional League and then the Arizona Fall League. “Everything’s going good,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t know if there’s plans for him to pitch once or twice this year or not, but if he can get back to the Instructional League and go to the Fall League, he’ll be in a good spot for next year.”

CF Adam Jones leads the Orioles with 12 outfield assists, and Baltimore leads the majors with 37 outfield assists, two more than for the entire 2014 season and 10 more than 2013. The Orioles have not had more outfield assists since recording 39 in 1999. Last year, Jones had seven, while Nick Markakis led the team with 11 and the club tied for sixth with 34.

1B Chris Davis has been suffering from blisters. “It’s a tribute to him,” manager Buck Showalter said after Davis homered Wednesday. “He’s battled some real blisters with all the BP he’s taken trying to get it going again. He didn’t even take BP today because of that.”