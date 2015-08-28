RHP Tyler Wilson, on Triple-A Norfolk’s disabled list with a strained left oblique, was scheduled to throw a 40-50 pitch bullpen session Thursday at Sarasota, Fla. Manager Buck Showalter hopes Wilson will be able to pitch in a game soon. “He’s champing at the bit,” Showalter said.

RHP Mike Wright began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits in four innings. Wright has been on the disabled list since Aug. 1 due to a left calf strain.

1B Trey Mancini of Double-A Bowie is one of five finalists for USA Today’s Minor League Player of the Year, joining INF A.J. Reed (Astros), LHP Blake Snell (Rays), RHP Michael Fulmer (Tigers) and OF Adam Brett Walker (Twins). Mancini is hitting .335 (164-for-490) with 18 homers and 81 RBIs in 124 combined games between Bowie and Class A Frederick.

2B/SS Ryan Flaherty’s two-hit game Wednesday was his first multi-hit game since July 1. In the intervening 21 games, Flaherty hit .102 (6-for-59) with three walks and 15 strikeouts as he lost 44 points off his batting average (from .255 to .211).

C Steve Clevenger, whose wife gave birth to a girl Tuesday afternoon, will fly to Texas on Friday morning to come off paternity leave. “Things are going well there, so he feels comfortable leaving,” manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Jorge Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after allowing one run in two innings Thursday. He has no decisions and an 11.88 ERA in five relief appearances for Colorado and Baltimore this year. A corresponding roster move will be announced Friday.

CF Adam Jones experienced whiplash after running into the outfield wall Thursday. X-rays were negative, and he will be re-evaluated Friday.

SS J.J. Hardy, on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 24 with a left groin strain, will join the club on Friday in Texas, where his treatment will continue.

RHP Chris Tillman has lost just two of his past 14 starts (Aug. 22 against the Twins and Aug. 27 against the Royals), going 7-2 with a 3.70 ERA dating to May 31. In that span, he has nine quality starts, and the Orioles are 9-5. Baltimore hitters have provided fewer than three runs support in 13 of Tillman’s 24 starts this year. He pitched six innings of four-run ball Thursday at Kansas City.

OF Nolan Reimold cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. Reimold, 31, appeared in 39 games for the Orioles this season, batting .227 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

RHP Darren O‘Day ranks ninth in the majors with a 1.63 relief ERA. Five of the 11 runs allowed by O‘Day came as a result of four home runs. In 21 combined appearances in July and August, O‘Day has 23 strikeouts and just four walks in 20 innings.