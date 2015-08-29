OF Dariel Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Alvarez, 26, hit .275 with 16 homers and 72 RBIs in 130 games at Norfolk.

RHP Kevin Gausman (2-6) took the loss for Baltimore (63-65), giving up four runs on nine hits and one walk over 62/3 innings but got no support from the anemic Orioles lineup. “I thought Gaus presented himself well, we’re just not giving our pitchers any margin of error,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve had our struggles offensively and it certainly compounds it when you see a pitcher that good.”

OF Henry Urrutia was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Urrutia hit .265 in 10 games with the Orioles.

CF Adam Jones was back in the lineup after crashing into the outfield wall on Thursday. Jones had one of two Baltimore hits in the Orioles’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Friday.

1B Chris Davis drove in Baltimore’s only run, a walk with the bases loaded, in the Orioles’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Friday. Davis has three RBIs in his last three games after none in his previous nine.

INF Paul Janish has hit safely in each of his first three starts since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk this week. He’s 4-for-9.