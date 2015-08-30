RF Dariel Alvarez collected his first big-league hit with a double to left in the fifth inning. He came around to score on a Manny Machado RBI single. Alvarez, who was hitless in his first major-league start Friday but did have an assist, added a single in the seventh inning. He’s the first Baltimore player with a multi-hit game that included an extra-base hit within his first two games since Jonathan Schoop on Sept. 25, 2013.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez has struggled recently. Jimenez lasted just 5 2/3 innings Saturday and has now worked fewer than six innings in his last four starts. He’s 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA in that span, but he felt like he pitched well Saturday. “I was able to minimize the damage,” he said.

1B Steve Pearce continued a solid road trip when he hit a leadoff homer off Texas starter Martin Perez in the fifth inning. Pearce is now 5-for-17 on the trip with two home runs and two RBIs.

C Matt Wieters has struggled to find his touch since returning from Tommy John surgery. In 56 games Wieters is batting .266 with five home runs and 17 RBIs, and he has 47 strikeouts in 188 at-bats. He’s also not catching every day like he did before the arm issues. “It’s hard to get in a rhythm there,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “I’ve tried to give Matt some DH days, too. He’s getting closer and closer. We’ll see how he feels when we get into September. I just don’t think there’s enough sampling this year to say anything concretely.”

DH Chris Davis continues to struggle at the plate. Davis struck out twice Saturday night and is 1-for-7 in the series. Davis is also 3 for his last 30 with 17 strikeouts. His 171 strikeouts lead the American League.

RHP Williams Perez (4-5, 5.56) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Perez was hammered for eight runs in 1 2/3 innings on Friday night and is 0-5 since returning from the disabled list. Perez is expected to be recalled after the major league rosters expand.