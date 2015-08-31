RF Dariel Alvarez, who made his debut with the Orioles on Friday, is providing a little spark in the clubhouse. Manager Buck Showalter made sure to focus on Alvarez’s two-hit game Saturday, which included the newcomer’s first career hit. “With some of our struggles recently, you try not to take that joy. Just because we’re not hitting, he doesn’t need to come in here and give us an unhappy face,” Showalter said. Alvarez also had one of the three Baltimore hits Sunday.

CF Adam Jones was the only Baltimore player to have hits in all three games of the series against Texas. Jones, who went just 4-for-25 on the road trip, doubled Sunday to extend his modest hitting streak to three games. He took little consolation in that, though, as the team’s offensive struggles continued. “The game’s frustrating in general,” he said. “Only sport that you can fail a lot and still be considered good.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez lost a third consecutive start, and he is 0-5 in his past seven starts. In eight of his past 10 starts, Gonzalez hasn’t pitched more than six innings, and he exited Sunday’s start at Texas after allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. “We all know that this game isn’t easy,” Gonzalez said. “Mentally, you’ve got to be tough and not think about what’s going on. Sometimes your results are not the way you want them to be, but you’ve got to keep making pitches.”