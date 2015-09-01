RHP Jason Garcia, the Rule 5 pick, came on with another strong outing. He threw two scoreless innings and continues to look good. He could get more chances in September if continuing to throw well.

RHP Steve Johnson was in the clubhouse Monday and likely will be added to the roster when it expands Tuesday. The Baltimore native, whose father (Dave) pitched for the Orioles, had a strong season at Triple-A Norfolk, going 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 32 games, 29 in relief.

SS Manny Machado flashed some leather in his first major league start at shortstop. Despite being robbed of a homer by CF Kevin Kiermaier in the first, Machado made a diving stop of C Rene Rivera’s hard shot in the hole during the sixth and then threw him out thanks to a nice scoop from 1B Matt Wieters, also at a new position. “Buck came up to me and showed me the lineup and told me ‘what do you think about it?” Machado said. “I see his point. We’re trying to win games here. We’re trying to see what’s working, and everything’s going against us.”

RHP Dylan Bundy, the team’s top pitching prospect, out with tendinitis, was cleared to start a throwing program on Monday after seeing Dr. James Andrews.

DH Steve Clevenger stretched his hitting streak to six games with a two-run single in the seventh inning Monday. Clevenger was one of three natural catchers that manager Buck Showalter put in the lineup and continued his recent hot hitting with a bases-loaded single. He’ll probably get more playing time in the final month if the Orioles continue to struggle on offense.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen saw his four-game winning streak end in Monday’s loss. Chen pitched very well in the first three innings before the Rays banged out four runs on eight hits over his final 1 2/3 innings. This was his first loss since July 21. “I didn’t try to do anything different,” Chen said through an interpreter. “Maybe my mechanics were a little bit off. I am not sure which part now. But I think there was something off with my mechanics.”

RHP Chaz Roe began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Monday, allowing one run in 1 1/3 innings. Roe has been out since Aug. 10 due to right shoulder bursitis.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez got a cortisone shot in his right shoulder Monday and is going to have an MRI Tuesday, according to manager Buck Showalter. “He had an injection in his shoulder, which is a two- or three-day thing to recover from,” Showalter said. “We want to make sure we get a couple of pictures, make sure there’s no damage that we don’t know about before we proceed with the next step.”