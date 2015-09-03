RHP Oliver Drake was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. He was 23-for-23 in saves chances and had a stellar 0.82 ERA in 42 Triple-A games this year, relying a lot on a nasty splitter. He also appeared in five games with the Orioles earlier this year, when he gave up one run on two hits in one inning. “At the Triple-A level ... there’s not many guys in baseball that had a better statistical year in the minor leagues than Oliver Drake,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Steve Johnson was officially back with Baltimore. The Orioles selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk, where he was 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA (29 games in relief and three starts). This is his first time with the team this year. He came on for RHP Chris Tillman in the fifth inning Tuesday but had problems, giving up a run on two hits with two walks in one-third of an inning.

1B Chris Davis gave the Orioles their offense with a two-run homer in the ninth inning off of Rays RHP Kirby Yates. Davis has 36 homers this year, although Tuesday’s blast was his first since Aug. 26 in Kansas City.

RHP Chris Tillman (9-10) struggled once again, still looking for the consistency that has eluded him for much of the season. He gave up seven runs -- tying a season high -- in just 4 2/3 innings as the Rays jumped to an 8-0 lead in the fifth and took command. Tillman has lost three in a row after winning seven straight. “They hit ground balls to places we’re not,” Tillman said. “It’s what’s going on right now. You’ve got to keep making pitches and execute. Unfortunately, I left some pitches up.”

RHP Chaz Roe (shoulder tendinitis) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday after missing three weeks. He gives the Orioles’ bullpen more strength, especially in the middle part of the game, something that’s been a problem since they dealt away RHP Tommy Hunter.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez had an MRI exam on his right shoulder and elbow Tuesday. Manager Buck Showalter said no structural damage was found, and the team will let Gonzalez’s arm “quiet down” for a little while. Gonzalez had Tommy John surgery in the past.