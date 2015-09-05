RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and was named to start Saturday in the second game of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He will be starting on three days’ rest for the first time as a starter in his career. He pitched six scoreless innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, throwing 65 pitches in a rehabilitation outing. He went on the disabled list Aug. 1. “I feel I can go pretty much like a normal start,” Wright said. “My arm is healthy and when I went down to Florida, it’s not like I took a whole lot of time off from throwing, so my arm is just as in shape as it was when I left. It is short rest, but I‘m not going to throw a bullpen, so I should be OK.” Wright lasted only 1 1/3 innings June 19 in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, allowing four runs on three hits and a career-high four walks. This will be 25-year-old’s eighth outing, and seventh start, of the season for the Orioles. He is 9-1 with a 2.22 earned-run average in 15 games (14 starts) with Norfolk.

OF Junior Lake was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Friday. Lake gives the Orioles another right-handed hitting outfielder to take the place of Cuban OF Dariel Alvarez, who did not make the trip to Toronto because of visa problems. Lake struck out pinch-hitting for DH Jimmy Paredes in the ninth inning of the 10-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Lake hit .312/.405/.449 with seven homers and 36 RBIs over 73 games between Norfolk and Triple-A Iowa this season. Acquired from the Cubs in a July 31 trade, the 25-year-old outfielder has hit .239/.280/.378 over 656 career big league plate appearances, including going 2-for-14 (.143) in three games with the O’s earlier this season.

RHP Jorge Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA in 30 games with Norfolk after being claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies May 10. He has a 1.23 ERA in three outings covering 7 1/3 innings this season with Baltimore.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez allowed four hits, six walks and two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings Friday in the 10-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his 10th win of the season. It is the sixth time in his career that he has had 10 or more wins in a season and the most since he won 13 in 2013. He has failed to go six innings in five straight starts.

SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) expects to return from the disabled list Tuesday, the first day he is eligible to be activated. He has been taking batting practice the past several days.

1B Chris Davis reached 40 home runs with 100 RBIs for the season with his performance on Friday. He is the first Orioles player to have two 40-home run seasons. The first baseman had his second straight two-homer game and had three RBIs on Friday.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) was put on the 15-day disabled list Friday retroactive to Monday. He received a cortisone injection in the shoulder on Monday. The shoulder feels fine, he said, but his elbow is still sore and swollen and he will not resume throwing until that improves. Gonzalez said he felt tingling in his arm and fingers before he went on the DL and it affected him throwing the splitter.