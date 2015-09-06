RHP Mike Wright, who was activated from the disabled list Friday, allowed seven hits, one walk and three runs while striking out four in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Wright was on the disabled list with a strained left calf since Aug. 1. The outing Saturday was an improvement over his previous outing at Rogers Centre when the 25-year-old allowed three hits, four walks and four runs in 1 1/3 innings on June 19. “I had zero confidence going into that game (last time in Toronto),” Wright said. “I have no idea why. I wasn’t attacking and I tried to attack a lot more today than I did last time. They’re a really good hitting team, but you have no chance to get an out if you don’t throw strikes. I felt like I attacked the zone pretty well today. That’s a positive.”

C Caleb Joseph was 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He has a hit in three straight games and is six of his past eight. The RBI was his first since Aug. 27 at Kansas City.

C Matt Wieters did not play in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He jammed his left wrist covering first base in the sixth inning of the 10-2 win over the Blue Jays. X-rays were negative and it was hoped that he can play Sunday.

1B Chris Davis was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run Saturday in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He had a hit and a run for the fourth straight game. In that four-game span, he is 7-for-16 with six runs scored, five home runs and eight RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman will make his 26th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. In his past three starts, Tillman is 0-3 with a 7.27 ERA. In 18 career starts against Toronto, he is 4-9 with a 5.68 ERA.

OF Nolan Reimold was expected to the added to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk. He has batted .227/.306/.340 with two homers and eight RBIs in 39 games with the Orioles this season. In 54 games at Norfolk, he batted .274/.363/.371 with two homers and 15 RBIs.