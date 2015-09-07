1B Andy Wilkins was claimed by the Orioles off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Wilkins was then optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Wilkins, 26, is hitting .251/.315/.447 with 18 homers and 79 RBIs in Triple-A this year.

INF Ryan Flaherty hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. He has hit three of the homers in the past eight games.

LHP Cesar Cabral was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for 1B Andy Wilkins. In two appearances for Baltimore this year, Cabral threw a combined one shutout inning. In 47 games with Triple-A Norfolk, he went 2-1 with two saves and a 4.95 ERA.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will make his 27th start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Chen will make his first start of September on six days’ rest. He was skipped in the series in Toronto because the Blue Jays hit left-hander so well. He was 3-1 with a 3.79 ERA in six starts in August. He is 3-5 with a 4.71 ERA in 12 career starts against the Yankee and 2-4 with a 4.17 ERA in seven starts at Yankee Stadium.

C Matt Wieters (left wrist) sat out his second straight game Sunday in the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He jammed the wrist Friday night in the sixth inning while backing up first base. He was able to hold a bat Sunday and he could not on Saturday. The hope is that he can swing the bat on Monday.

RHP Chris Tillman allowed eight hits -- including three home runs -- and six runs in three-plus innings in the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. He has allowed 16 hits and 13 runs over 7 2/3 innings in his past two starts. He has allowed 31 earned runs in 18 innings in three starts against the Blue Jays this season, a 15.50 ERA. “It’s not something they’re doing as much as where Chris is getting the ball,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s trying to go down and away and the ball leaks middle in and you’re going to pay that price every time.”

OF Nolan Reimold had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk and started in left field Sunday in the 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Reimold hit his third home run of the season in the ninth inning against RHP Roberto Osuna.