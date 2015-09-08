RHP Oliver Drake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Monday’s 8-6 loss in New York. Drake has a 4.42 ERA in eight appearances and has allowed five runs and 11 hits in 10 2/3 innings during those outings.

LHP Brian Matusz has allowed 10 home runs to left-handed hitters since the start of the 2012 season. Half of those have been in games played at Yankee Stadium. Before allowing 1B Greg Bird’s three-run home run, he had allowed 12 hits in 84 at-bats against left-handed hitters.

OF Junior Lake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Monday’s 8-6 loss in New York. Lake has gone 3-for-18 in five games with Baltimore after being obtained at the non-waiver trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Tommy Hunter.

LHP Cesar Cabral was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk. He had been designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for 1B Andy Wilkins. In two appearances for Baltimore this year, Cabral threw a combined one shutout inning. In 47 games with Norfolk, he went 2-1 with two saves and a 4.95 ERA.

CF Adam Jones exited Monday’s game with right shoulder soreness. He was removed after the top of the eighth inning. Jones was 0-for-4 and was seen grimacing during his last at-bat, which ended with a strikeout against LHP Justin Wilson. Manager Buck Showalter said he did not like how Jones looked making a throw to first base earlier in the game and cited it as a reason for lifting him. Jones missed eight games with the injury in June and said he hoped to play Tuesday. “If I don’t play, I just sit here, eat ice cream and bother Buck,” Jones said. “So probably try to get some rest tonight and hopefully it responds and feels better tomorrow.”

SS J.J. Hardy is expected to be activated from the disabled list before Tuesday’s game. Hardy has been out since Aug. 24 with a strained left groin and has doing full baseball activities in recent days. Hardy has had two stints on the DL this season and missed 44 games while batting .222.

C Matt Wieters missed his third straight game with a sore left wrist, though he swung the bat in the cages before Monday’s game. Wieters was injured Friday backing up first base in Toronto and is likely to return Tuesday.