OF Dariel Alvarez was recalled from Class A Frederick before Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees. Alvarez, who made his major league debut on Aug. 28, played in four games for the Orioles previously this season, going 3-for-12.

LHP Cesar Cabral was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk. He had been designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for 1B Andy Wilkins. In two appearances for Baltimore this year, Cabral threw a combined one shutout inning. In 47 games with Norfolk, he went 2-1 with two saves and a 4.95 ERA.

CF Adam Jones was out of Baltimore’s lineup Tuesday due to a sore right shoulder.

SS J.J. Hardy was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after missing the minimum 15 days with a strained left groin. He was batting .222 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs this season.

C Matt Wieters returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sore left wrist.