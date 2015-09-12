RHP Mike Wright gave up three runs in the first two innings Friday but battled back. He made it into the sixth and gave up four runs on four hits in the five innings plus one batter. But he gave up a pair of home runs to CF Lorenzo Cain, which hurt the Orioles.

RF Dariel Alvarez is one of the team’s top prospects and continues to try to make his mark since the team called him up on Aug. 28. He got his first major-league homer and RBI Friday with a solo homer in the third inning.

C Steve Clevenger just keeps finding ways to contribute. He got the second grand slam of the 10-run eighth inning Friday night, a homer that improved his average to .317. Showalter has said in the past that he likes the way Clevenger swings the bat, and the catcher has continued to help out. “I didn’t realize we had hit two grand slams until I heard it on the TV in the batting cage,” he said. “It was good. It was surreal to get some runs off their bullpen and get some confidence going into this series.”

CF Adam Jones returned to the lineup Friday after missing the last two games with a sore right shoulder. Thursday’s off-day gave him three days off, and manager Buck Showalter said an MRI showed there wasn’t anything more the team could be doing.

C Matt Wieters remained out with a sore left wrist. He missed Wednesday’s series finale with the Yankees, and Showalter also said that he had an MRI that came back pretty clean, so he’s hoping to have him back Saturday. The catcher’s elbow remains fine, however.

DH Chris Davis usually isn’t the angry type. He’s low-key and doesn’t often show his emotions. But he sure did when Franklin Morales hit him in the back two batters after giving up two straight homers, including a grand slam. Davis slammed his helmet to the ground, and Orioles manager Buck Showalter got tossed after arguing with the umpires. Davis said he’s just a bit fed up with nearly getting hit -- and also getting drilled. “The pitch wasn’t at my head,” Davis said. “It wasn’t dirty. I get it. When you’re getting lit up a little bit, there’s frustration and I appreciate that it wasn’t at my bean like it was the other night. But like I said, it’s an emotional game and sometimes your emotions get the best of you, but hopefully that’s where it stops.”

LF Nolan Reimold has been battling injuries the past few seasons and may have finally made his way back. Manager Buck Showalter inserted him in the lead-off spot the last few games, and Reimold’s been doing a good job of getting on base. He belted the first grand slam of the eighth in Friday’s win over the Royals, and Reimold laughed that he actually did not see the home run hit the foul pole but was just happy to contribute -- which he wants to keep doing. “I’ve worked hard to get back up here,” he said. “Just trying to get into a groove and feeling a little bit better. But it’s good to have a good game and it felt good to go around the bases with the crowd cheering in Baltimore.”