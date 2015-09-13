RHP Jason Garcia will pitch in the Arizona Fall League. Garcia was a Rule 5 pick and spent time on the disabled list earlier this season with right shoulder tendinitis. Garcia is 1-0 with a 4.62 ERA in 17 games (25 1/3 innings) in Baltimore.

CF Adam Jones was back in the lineup for the second straight game. Jones had to leave the game Monday against the Yankees with a sore right shoulder. He sat out the rest of that series. Jones underwent an MRI on Friday that did not reveal any structural damage to the shoulder. “I thought Adam looked a lot better today,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s looked a lot better physically. We will see what tomorrow brings.”

C Matt Wieters was back in the lineup after missing the past two games with a sore left wrist. He underwent an MRI on Thursday that did not reveal any structural damage. Wieters also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014. He went 1-for-4 and is batting .263 with six homers and 18 RBIs.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was placed on the 15-day DL with right shoulder tendinitis Sept. 4, will begin throwing on flat ground Monday. “The best scenario is he gets some starts under his belt before he gets into the offseason we know what we’re dealing with,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Gonzalez is 9-11 with a 4.85 ERA in 25 starts this season.