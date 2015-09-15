2B Jonathan Schoop had three hits, including two solo homers, in Baltimore’s 8-2 win over the Royals on Sunday night. It was Schoop’s second career multi-homer game, and it gave him 14 for his injury-shortened season. Both homers came on 1-0 counts. “(Johnny) Cueto’s a really good pitcher, and if you get a good pitch first pitch, second pitch, you better take advantage of it,” Schoop said.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen rebounded from a pair of subpar outings, tossing seven solid innings in the Orioles’ 8-2 win over Kansas City on Sunday. Chen (9-7) allowed two runs on six hits. “Better. More aggressive,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I think frankly we played pretty good defense and there were about eight or nine balls hit on the button that our guys made plays on, but he attacked, didn’t walk anybody.”

RHP Kevin Gausman (2-6, 4.43 ERA) will be seeking his first win since Aug. 1 when the Orioles open a three-game series against Boston on Monday. In his last start, Gausman allowed one run in five innings against the Yankees in a game Baltimore eventually won.

CF Adam Jones hit a three-run homer and doubled in a run in Baltimore’s 8-2 win over Kansas City. The Orioles took two of three from the Royals as Jones went 5-for-13 with two homers and seven RBIs.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) began throwing on flat ground Monday with no ill effects. The Orioles hope he can make another start this season.