LHP Brian Matusz had another effective outing out of the bullpen Monday against Boston. Matusz took over for regular set-up man Darren O‘Day in the eighth inning to face David Ortiz. The Boston designated hitter flied out to center, and Matusz induced a groundout from first baseman Travis Shaw to preserve the shutout.

C Caleb Joseph got the start in the series opener against Boston and responded with a season-high-tying three hits. He is now batting .247 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs. Joseph has shown over the course of the season that he can be the everyday catcher if Matt Wieters leaves via free agency.

RHP Kevin Gausman threw six scoreless innings against the Red Sox on Monday. He allowed just two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks over six innings and earned his first win since Aug. 1. “Four walks isn’t great, but I felt like I pitched well with runners in scoring position, got myself out of some jams,” Gausman said. “Any time you walk guys to start an inning you kind of put yourself in a bad situation.”

CF Adam Jones has nine RBIs over the past four games of the homestand. He also got his 22nd multi-RBI game. “Obviously, we hit a snag in mid-August to the beginning of September, but we’ve still got games on the schedule and we still have fans showing up,” Jones said. “We still have pride. We’re still playing for something. Until we’re out of it, until that game 162, and they say, you guys got to go home, we’re going to play hard.”

1B Chris Davis has hit safely in 11 of the past 12 games. He is batting .425 with 10 extra base hits over that span.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis Sept. 4, threw on flat ground Monday. The Orioles are hopeful he can make another start this season. “He felt really good,” manager Buck Showalter said. “There were no problems.”