INF Christian Walker was among the International League leaders in a number of offensive categories playing at Norfolk. He hit .257 with 18 homers and 74 RBIs with the Tides and has a .200 averaged in seven games with the Orioles in his career.

RHP Oliver Drake is back with the Orioles. He has a 4.22 ERA in eight relief appearances this year. He also had a spectacular season with Triple-A Norfolk, finishing with an 0.82 ERA and 23 saves -- not blowing any -- in 52 games.

RHP Tyler Wilson was one of the call-ups from Triple-A Norfolk, and manager Buck Showalter said they’d probably lean towards giving him a spot start. The 25-year-old had a 5-5 record with a 3.24 ERA in 17 starts with Triple-A Norfolk. He also is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA in six games (two of which were starts) with the Orioles.

3B Manny Machado came through again. Batting second this time, behind RF Gerardo Parra, Machado hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth and made some nice plays on defense once more, and manager Buck Showalter noticed all of it. “He’s so impactful,” Showalter said. “We don’t take him for granted and I hope nobody does.”

OF Junior Lake came over from the Cubs in the trade for RHP Tommy Hunter on July 31. Lake’s got a .211 average in 26 major-league games this season -- combined, with the Cubs and Orioles -- and was hitting .300 in 15 games since coming to Triple-A Norfolk.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez again battled command and control issues and lasted only five innings in Tuesday’s 6-5 victory over the Red Sox. The right-hander now has not gotten out of the sixth inning in six of his last seven starts, and the Orioles need more from him, especially if they have any hope at making the playoffs. ”I think the only thing that I put in my mind is to go out there and do as much as I can and throw everything that I have to try to give the team a chance to be close on the scoreboard, and try to be on top,“ Jimenez said. ”And if you win the game, that’s what matters.

1B Chris Parmelee, who played part of the season with the Orioles and most with Triple-A Norfolk, may have to undergo surgery on his broken left forearm. He was hit by a pitch from LHP Matt Moore but the Orioles like him and manager Buck Showalter said the team would like to possibly sign him again.

LF Steve Pearce is doing more of what he did last season - finding all kinds of ways to help the team. He hit a two-run homer and threw out 3B Pablo Sandoval at second in the fifth inning to kill a big Boston rally. That’s why the Orioles see him as valuable and could gain him more playing time in the final few weeks.

1B Chris Davis has been carrying the Orioles through much of the past few weeks. He came through again Tuesday with his game-winning single in the 13th inning, a shot to right that gave the Orioles a 6-5 win over Boston. He said not to count the Orioles out of the playoff hunt just yet. “I think a couple of the wins we’ve had here lately against the teams that we’ve been playing have kind of rejuvenated the team,” Davis said. “We’ve been playing well.”