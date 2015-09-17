RHP Mike Wright continues to struggle. He pitched very well in his first two starts but hasn’t found that form since. The right-hander now has dropped five straight decisions and continues giving up runs in bunches. Wright allowed two more homers in this game and has given up nine in just 41 2/3 innings so far, an issue he needs to correct. “It sucks; this isn’t fun at all,” Wright said. “I felt good. Felt good (in) all my starts. That’s what’s really tough about it is I feel good about it, and then I get hit all over the yard.”

RHP Jason Garcia continues pitching well. The Rule V draft pick threw a scoreless sixth inning and now has blanked the opposition in nine of his last 11 games. Garcia’s slowing getting more chances to pitch and show his stuff and keeps doing impressive work.

C Steve Clevenger came into the game late but snapped an 0-for-8 slump with an eighth-inning single. Clevenger gives the Orioles some extra weapons as he serves as a third catcher and a designated hitter and likely has put himself on the radar for 2016.

2B Jonathan Schoop left the game a little early but stretched his hitting streak to a career-best nine games with a fifth-inning single. He’s hitting .324 during that time and is a reason why the Orioles offense seems to be waking up a bit in recent days -- and they’ll need Schoop to keep hitting.

DH Nolan Reimold stretched his hitting streak to six games thanks to a fourth-inning single. He continues to bat well -- and show patience -- at the leadoff spot, something that manager Buck Showalter has praised in recent days.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis, threw at 90 feet on Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter said Gonzalez will throw at 120 feet Friday and, if all goes well, do a bullpen session Sunday.