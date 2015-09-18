2B Jonathan Schoop extended his hitting streak to 10 games, finishing 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .292. He is hitting .341 during the 10 games, the longest streak of his career.

CF Adam Jones was stellar in the field, robbing Kevin Kiermaier of a hit to end the fourth inning, and his two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead. He continues to show some of the best range of any center fielder in baseball.

RHP Chris Tillman failed to last six full innings for the fourth start in a row, leaving with a 3-0 deficit after allowing two runs in the sixth on infield singles. He has allowed 21 home runs in his career to the Rays, second only to the Rangers (25).

RHP Darren O‘Day took advantage of a rare save opportunity, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth while closer Zach Britton got an extra day of rest. O‘Day could come back Friday, as Buck Showalter said it wasn’t obvious Britton would be ready.