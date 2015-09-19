RHP Tyler Wilson gave up six runs, as many as he’d allowed in his first six career appearances before Friday. He finished with eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, his ERA rising to 3.72 with his second career loss.

RHP Mychal Givens pitched well in relief Friday, pitching two perfect innings and getting three of those six outs by strikeout. He’s lowered his season ERA to 1.90 as well.

SS J.J. Hardy hit his first home run in nearly two months, a three-run shot in the second inning. He had gone 31 games without a home run, going back to July 29 against the Braves. He had as many RBIs on Friday as in the previous 28 games combined.

LF Steve Pearce hit two home runs, driving in three runs, and set up another home run when he was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Pearce now has 13 on the season, though his average is still down at .220.

DH Nolan Reimold went 0-for-4 on Friday night, part of an 0-for-13 night for the top four batters in the Orioles lineup, with just three walks to show for their night at the plate. Baltimore had just one at-bat with runners in scoring position, stranding only two runners on the night.