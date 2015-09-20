2B Jonathan Schoop went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Schoop has the second-longest hitting streak for the club this year behind J.J. Hardy’s 15-game run from July 17 to Aug. 1.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen went seven innings, giving up one run and six hits. He struck out seven on 101 pitches (67 strikes). It was his 19th quality start of the season. “I hope I can pitch well in my final starts of the season to push that number up,” Chen said.

CF Adam Jones went 2-for-4 and had both of the Orioles’ RBIs. Jones has 15 RBIs in the past 13 games. It was his 14th game-winning RBI of the season, which is tied for third in the American League.

1B Chris Davis went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. Davis has a 40-homer, 25-double season -- his second such season with the Orioles after doing it in 2013 (53 homers, 42 doubles).