RHP Tyler Wilson, a native of Virginia, is slated to start on Thursday in Washington against the Nationals. The University of Virginia product was scheduled to pitch Wednesday but with a rainout Monday he will be pushed back to Thursday.

CF Adam Jones was out the starting lineup Monday before the game was rained out, as manager Buck Showalter wanted to give him a night off. “Just a little wear and tear on the turf” at Tampa Bay over the weekend, Showalter said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will start Tuesday in Washington. He was slated to start on Monday but the game was rained out.

1B Chris Davis has 199 career homers. He has 43 this year going into the series opener Tuesday at Washington.

RHP Chris Tillman was slated to start on Tuesday against the Nationals. But with the rainout on Monday he will now pitch on Wednesday against the Nationals.