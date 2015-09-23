INF Manny Machado has played in all 150 games this year. He was 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is hitting .289.

OF Junior Lake got the start in center -- his first with the Orioles -- as Adam Jones was out with back spasms. Lake was hitless in two at-bats and made an error on a flyball off the bat of Clint Robinson in the fourth.

OF Adam Jones was out of the starting lineup with back spasms on Tuesday. Junior Lake made the start in center -- his first with the Orioles at that spot. “He’s better, which is encouraging,” manager Buck Showalter said of Jones. The Orioles manager didn’t commit to Jones being ready for Wednesday.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez started Tuesday at Washington and got the 100th win of his career. He allowed just one unearned run and three singles to become the 11th Dominican native to reach 100 wins. He began his career in 2006 with the Colorado Rockies and has won 12 games this year, after winning just six last year with the Orioles. “It means a lot. It seems like yesterday that I got to the big leagues,” he said. Manager Buck Showalter said Jimenez takes the ball the every fifth day, though he has struggled at times this year. “He was locating the two-seamer very good. He was nasty,” said Washington catcher Jose Lobaton.

RHP Chris Tillman will start on Wednesday at Washington. It will be his 29th start of the year; he has given up 158 hits in 154 1/3 innings of work. He has been inconsistent, with some impressive performances and some real clunkers during the year.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (tendinitis) said he is slated to throw a simulated game Sept. 23. Manager Buck Showalter said Sept. 22 the session would probably be less than five innings at Nationals Park.