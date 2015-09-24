RHP Tyler Wilson, a rookie, will make his fourth big league start on Thursday at Washington. He has also pitched in four games out of the bullpen. In 29 total innings this year, he has given up 32 hits, but just one homer. It will be his first start against a National League team and Wilson does not have an official big league at-bat.

3B Manny Machado had a two-run homer in the seventh off Max Scherzer to give the Orioles a 4-3 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. “What a great at-bat,” said manager Buck Showalter. He had struck out in the fifth when he was not granted time by the home plate umpire. Machado was then hit by a pitch in the ninth by Jonathan Papelbon, who was ejected. “It’s something you just don’t do,” Machado said of pitches up near the head.

LHP Zach Britton (sore lat muscle) did not pitch again Sept. 23 as Darren O‘Day got the save for the second day in a row. Orioles manager Buck Showalter did not have any updated information on Britton.

OF Ryan Flaherty, normally an infielder, made his first start in the outfield this year, in right on Wednesday. He was 1-for-3 and is hitting .216 and made a nice catch against the fence.

CF Adam Jones (back spasms) was out of the starting lineup again Wednesday. He also missed Tuesday’s game.

OF Adam Jones (back spasms) did not play Sept. 23 but manager Buck Showalter hopes he can play Sept. 24.

LF Steve Pearce had a two-run homer in the first and had a double in the eighth on Wednesday at Washington. He has 14 homers this year and is hitting .227.

RHP Chris Tillman started Wednesday at Washington. The Orioles had won all four of his previous starts against Washington but Tillman did not get credit for a win, but this time he got the win as he went six innings and gave up six hits and three runs. “He pitched really well. He had to (in order) to match Scherzer,” said manager Buck Showalter.

OF Gerardo Parra got the start in center as Adam Jones was out with back spasms. Parra was 1-for-5 and is hitting .222.

RHP Darren O‘Day retired all three batters in the ninth to get the save. It was his second save in two nights and his fifth of the year. Manager Buck Showalter said O‘Day is as competitive as they come.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (tendinitis) threw a simulated game of about three innings and 45 pitches on Sept. 23 at Nationals Park. Manager Buck Showalter hopes he can make a start before the season ends. He hopes to throw a bullpen session Sept. 26 in Boston.