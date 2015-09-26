LHP Zach Britton (left lat muscle) threw in the bullpen Friday and could return Saturday after missing less than a week.

LHP Zach Britton, out with a left lat muscle injury, threw in the bullpen and could return as early as Saturday after missing less than a week.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen goes for his third straight win when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series in Boston on Saturday. Chen has gone seven innings and allowed one or two runs in his last two starts, both wins. He is 6-4 lifetime against the Red Sox, 3-3 at Fenway Park, and is 1-1 with one no-decision in three starts against Boston this season.

RHP Kevin Gausman dropped to 3-7 by allowing five runs in five-plus innings at Fenway Park. Gausman gave up five hits and wild pitched one of the runs home. The shaky outing was the opposite of what took place against the Red Sox 10 days earlier. In that game, he pitched six shutout innings, allowing just two hits in getting the win.

CF Adam Jones missed his fourth straight game with back spasms but was close to a return.

CF Adam Jones was out of the lineup for the fourth straight game with back spasms, but was close to returning. “He’s not 100 percent but he’s close,” said manager Buck Showalter. “I think his appearance in a game is imminent. Very close. Could be tonight.”

LF Steve Pearce started a relay that nailed Dustin Pedroia at home in the third inning. It was the Orioles’ major-league-best 44th outfield assist of the season.

OF Nolan Reimold, making his third career start in center field, all in 2015, led the game off with a single. That was his team’s only hit until Dariel Alvarez opened the ninth with an infield single.