3B Manny Machado had a day to forget Saturday, committing a pair of two-run errors.

RHP Wei-Yin Chen lost his composure Saturday, and it wound up losing the game for the Orioles.

CF Adam Jones (back spasms) came close to playing Saturday, but manager Buck Showalter decided to give his All-Star another day off.

RHP Miguel Gonazlez (right shoulder tendinitis) will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday and start at home against Toronto.