CF Adam Jones (back spasms) was being held out of the starting lineup Tuesday for the seventh time in the past eight games. He played nine innings Sunday in the series finale against the Red Sox, but has been “stiff” since arriving back in Baltimore. Jones has appeared in 137 games, third most on the team behind third baseman Manny Machado (156) Chris Davis (154). He could make an appearance in the doubleheader Wednesday. “He’s day to day,” manager Buck Showalter said about Jones.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was activated off the disabled list to start Tuesday against Toronto. He was pushed back to Wednesday when the game was rained out and will start the first game of the doubleheader against Toronto. Gonzalez has recovered from right shoulder tendinitis and hasn’t pitched since Aug. 30 in Texas. Orioles manager Buck Showalter has said he would like to see Gonzalez finish the season strong.