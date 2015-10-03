3B Manny Machado has three games left to reach his goal. Machado badly wants to play in all 162 games this season, kind of hoping to prove that he can make it through a season without any of the big injuries that ended his past two seasons. He’s been in all 159 so far in a break-out year.

2B Jonathan Schoop’s status remains unclear. He suffered a hand contusion when hit by RHP Drew Hutchison in Thursday’s win over the Jays. The Orioles did not post a lineup for Friday’s rain-out so Schoop’s status remains up in the air.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen may be making his final appearance as an Oriole when he starts the opener on Saturday. Chen also will be a free-agent, and many in the area feel he’ll go for bigger numbers to a different team, money the Orioles probably won’t want to pay.

1B Chris Davis was picked as the team’s Most Valuable Oriole (by the local media) for the second time in three years, beating out 3B Manny Machado. Davis now has 45 homers and 112 RBIs plus a .258 average, and the impending free-agent said he’d like to come back and said he was a bit upset that the team didn’t try to do some in-season negotiating on a new deal. But did more happen than Davis knows? “I‘m not sure that he’s aware of all the conversations that may have gone on, OK?” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.