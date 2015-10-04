3B Manny Machado hit a solo home run in the third inning of Game 2 on Saturday night. He has now homered in four straight games and will reach his goal of 162 games played in Sunday’s season finale. And is getting there in style. He nowhas 35 homers and 86 RBIs. “Just happened to get hot at the right (time) before the season is over with,” he said. “I am going to try myself to play until the last out and finish strong myself.”

LHP Zach Britton looked strong again in Game 2 while posting save No. 36 on Saturday. He’d missed about a week with a sore lat muscle in his throwing shoulder but needed only 11 pitches in the ninth to lock up the 4-3 victory over the Yankees in the nightcap.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez struggled at times but made his way through six innings in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader in a 3-3 tie. In what was a microcosm of his season, the big right-hander was good sometimes, bad others, and in between most of the way. But he kept the Yankees in check overall and will end up 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA, a big improvement over last year’s 6-9 effort. “It was way better than last year, for sure,” Jimenez said. “It’s not like a great season. It’s an improvement compared to last year. Every time you have a chance to do that, it definitely feels good.”

CF Nolan Reimold continues to hit out of the leadoff spot. He homered to start the bottom of the first inning on Saturday. That was his first career leadoff home run, and he has looked good hitting in the top spot throughout the last few weeks.