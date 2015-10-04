FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 5, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Manny Machado hit a solo home run in the third inning of Game 2 on Saturday night. He has now homered in four straight games and will reach his goal of 162 games played in Sunday’s season finale. And is getting there in style. He nowhas 35 homers and 86 RBIs. “Just happened to get hot at the right (time) before the season is over with,” he said. “I am going to try myself to play until the last out and finish strong myself.”

LHP Zach Britton looked strong again in Game 2 while posting save No. 36 on Saturday. He’d missed about a week with a sore lat muscle in his throwing shoulder but needed only 11 pitches in the ninth to lock up the 4-3 victory over the Yankees in the nightcap.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez struggled at times but made his way through six innings in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader in a 3-3 tie. In what was a microcosm of his season, the big right-hander was good sometimes, bad others, and in between most of the way. But he kept the Yankees in check overall and will end up 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA, a big improvement over last year’s 6-9 effort. “It was way better than last year, for sure,” Jimenez said. “It’s not like a great season. It’s an improvement compared to last year. Every time you have a chance to do that, it definitely feels good.”

CF Nolan Reimold continues to hit out of the leadoff spot. He homered to start the bottom of the first inning on Saturday. That was his first career leadoff home run, and he has looked good hitting in the top spot throughout the last few weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.