LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return by the end of April.

DH Jimmy Paredes (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is unknown.

RHP Kevin Gausman (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.