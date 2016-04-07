RHP Mike Wright will make his season debut Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Wright was solid through most of spring training and earned the No. 4 spot in the rotation. Wright made nine starts for Baltimore last season, going 3-5 with a 6.04 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 18 walks.

LF Joey Rickard, who was picked up in the Rule 5 Draft in the offseason, continues to show promise. He had a pair of hits Wednesday against the Twins. He is now 4-for-7 on the season and has played well defensively.

LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) will throw one inning on Thursday or Friday for Double-A Bowie. If everything goes well, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Matusz could come off the disabled list on Sunday. Matusz is one of three left-handers in the Orioles’ bullpen.

RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder strain) threw 30 pitches Wednesday in a simulated game. If there are not setbacks, he will pitch between three and four innings Saturday for Double-A Bowie and then make a start for Class A Frederick. The goal is for him to be activated on Saturday, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

RHP Hunter Harvey (groin strain), a first-round pick in 2013 and the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Saturday, according to manager Buck Showalter. There is no set timeline for his return. Harvey missed all of last season because of a fractured right fibula and elbow soreness.

C Matt Wieters was behind the plate for RHP Yovani Gallardo for only the second time this spring. Wieters missed time in spring training with elbow soreness, but was in the Opening Day lineup and had a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth inning. Wieters and Gallardo appeared to be in sync most of the game. Gallardo allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks over five innings on chilly night at Camden Yards. The Orioles are expecting a workmanlike season from Gallardo, who has made at least 30 starts in each of the past seven seasons. “It’s exciting, it’s always a good feeling overall,” Gallardo said. “I had to battle. Got into some pretty deep counts, they fouled off some good pitches. We got the victory so that’s the most important thing at the end of the day.”

1B Chris Davis got his first home run of the season Wednesday against the Twins with a with a towering solo shot to dead center in the third inning. Davis led the majors with 47 home runs last season. Fans are expecting an even better performance after he signed a 7-year, $161 million dollar contract in the offseason. “I think the expectations we have for ourselves every season are so high that the pressure’s kind of self-inflicted,” Davis said. “I think that every guy in here goes into the offseason with something in mind to get better at, to work hard on, to come to spring training prepared. We expect a lot of each other. The biggest thing for me is that I know that I‘m going to be here for a number of years and trying to do everything to try and help this team win a championship.”

RHP Chris Tillman will make his second start of the season Friday against the Rays. Tillman pitched two perfect innings against Minnesota on Opening Day but was pulled after a rain delay. He also struck out five batters.