OF Joey Rickard is making a strong case to be the regular left fielder. He played in each of the first three games, the first two in left, and he hit his first major league homer Thursday. Rickard ended the series 5-for-11 overall -- not a bad start to a major league career. “It’s been surreal,” Rickard said. “It’s hard to explain. It’s been everything I imagined and more. I‘m having a lot of fun right now, and I hope to keep it going.”

LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) pitched one inning on a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Thursday night. He threw 14 pitches and gave up one run. He could be back with the Orioles on April 10.

3B Manny Machado was moved back to the No. 3 spot in the order by manager Buck Showalter, and that paid off as he hit his first homer of the season, a solo shot off RHP Phil Hughes in the sixth. Machado spent much of last year as the team’s leadoff hitter but finished with 35 homers, one reason the Orioles spent offseason time looking for someone else to take the top spot.

C Caleb Joseph probably won’t see as much playing time if C Matt Wieters is healthy again and back in the lineup. However, Joseph keeps finding ways to contribute, and he did so in Thursday’s game, throwing out two of three base-stealers, both of which hurt Twins’ rallies in Baltimore’s 4-2 win.

RHP Dylan Bundy, who had Tommy John surgery three years ago and battled other injury issues that limited him significantly the past three seasons, made his first major league appearance since Sept. 25, 2012. Bundy, a former first-round pick, threw a scoreless eighth inning Thursday. The Orioles are going to be very cautious with him.

CF Adam Jones did not play in Thursday’s series finale with the Twins due to soreness in his rib area. Manager Buck Showalter said he hopes that Jones can return when the Rays come to town Friday and said that no tests had been scheduled for the five-time All-Star.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez settled down after a rough beginning Thursday. He gave up two runs on six hits in the first two innings plus two batters but then allowed only two more hits after that, going seven innings overall and getting the win in the 4-2 victory over the Twins. He struck out nine without a walk. The Orioles need this kind of effort from him consistently. “I think the first couple of innings, they were looking for the fastball right away,” Jimenez said. “They were hitting, and they came out swinging. But after that, we started throwing all kinds of breaking balls.”

RHP Chris Tillman will make his second start of the season Friday against the Rays. Tillman pitched two perfect innings against the Twins on Monday in the season opener but was pulled after a rain delay.