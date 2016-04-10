FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2016 / 9:26 PM / in a year

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Madison Bumgarner was two outs from beating rival LHP Clayton Kershaw for the third time in the last two seasons before the Giants blew a one-run lead in the ninth inning, eventually to fall 3-2 to the Dodgers in 10 innings on Saturday. Bumgarner accounted for half his offensive support with a solo home run in the second inning, the second he has hit off Kershaw in the past 12 months. No other player has hit more than one off the LA ace since the start of the 2015 season. Bumgarner now has 12 career homers, which ties him for the lead among active pitchers with Baltimore’s RHP Yovani Gallardo.

