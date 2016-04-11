RHP Mike Wright missed his season debut April 9 against Tampa Bay because the game was postponed. Wright had warmed up prior to the game so manager Buck Showalter decided to keep Vance Worley as the regularly scheduled starter the following day. Wright will now start April 12 against Boston. “Don’t want to let Mike sit around too long,” Showalter said. “Give him a chance to clear a little bit and get back out there Tuesday.” After a solid spring training, he earned the No. 4 spot in the rotation to open the season. Wright made nine starts for Baltimore last season, going 3-5 with a 6.04 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 18 walks.

LF Hyun Soo Kim made his Orioles debut April 10 against the Rays. Kim struggled throughout spring training, batting just .178. The Orioles preferred to send Kim to Triple-A Norfolk to get some at-bats, but he was able to use a clause in his contract to remain on the big league club. As a result, he received a mixed response from the crowd at Camden Yards when he was introduced for the first time Opening Day. Kim responded with two hits against the Rays. “Going back to Opening Day, there was a slight booing for me,” Kim said. “So that was slightly in my mind. All I thought about going into the game was try not to get booed anymore. So I basically can perform throughout. But then that ovation basically helped me get relief from it. It was a good start for me.”

CF Joey Rickard, who was picked up in the Rule 5 Draft in the offseason, continued to be a force and made his fifth straight start. He moved to center field from left against the Rays with Adam Jones out with soreness in his ribs. Rickard went 1-for-3 and is batting .444 on the season.

LHP Brian Matusz (back) did not have any setbacks in his rehab assignments at Double-A Bowie, allowing one run with three strikeouts in two innings. Matusz was eligible to come off the DL on April 10, but manager Buck Showalter wants him to throw in at least one more minor league game before activating him. Matusz is expected to pitch at Bowie again on April 11 and possibly rejoin the Orioles by April 14, according to manager Buck Showalter.

RHP Vance Worley made his Orioles debut April 10 against the Rays with RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder strain) still on the DL. He allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over just 4 2/3 innings. Worley pitched in 23 games (eight starts) for the Pirates last season, going 4-6 with a 4.02 ERA. He also struck out 49 and walked just 21. “He presented himself well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s an option as a starter. I just feel good to get through the homestand and get everybody on the field and everybody on the mound and get their motor started.”

RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder strain) started April 10 at Double-A Bowie with a goal of pitching three-to-four innings with 45-to-60 pitches. He was supposed to pitch the previous day but the Baysox postponed their game because of inclement weather. If there are no setbacks, Gausman will start for Class A Frederick on April 15.

CF Adam Jones (ribs) missed his third consecutive game. Jones opened the season with two hits in his first 10 at-bats with two RBIs. His return is uncertain. “You know that 10 days are as far as you can back-date something,” Showalter said about potentially placing Jones on the DL. “On the 11th day, he comes in and says he’s good, I am fine with that too. How long has it been, about four? Five? So, he’s worth waiting on.”

SS J.J. Hardy (calf) was back in the lineup after missing the previous two games. He did not show any lingering effects from the injury. Hardy went 0-for-3 and is batting .167 on the year.