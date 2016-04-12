CF Adam Jones (rib injury) entered the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning Monday after missing his last three games. Jones, who hit .269 (147-for-546) with 27 home runs and 82 RBIs over 137 games in 2015, ran and threw before taking a few swings pregame. Jones’ return was expedited by Baltimore’s sloppy play in the outfield, committing two errors Monday. “When he plays, if he has a problem with it, it’s going to be a full 15 days (on the disabled list),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I said, to heck, we’re going to try to win a game here.”

RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed three first-inning runs Monday, the most for any Orioles starter this season and snapping a 12-game streak in which Baltimore starters hadn’t given up more than three earned. Gallardo took a no-decision after giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings. “Such a tough day to pitch, for all the pitchers,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “The wind’s blowing, it’s tough to keep your balance, the balls are slick, there’s dirt kicking up in your face all the time ... and Gallardo didn’t break.”

1B Chris Davis relished his role as the spoiler Monday, driving in two runs off Red Sox LHP David Price and hitting a three-run homer off Craig Kimbrel in their respective Fenway Park debuts. “We knew we were going to have our work cut out for us coming in here,” said Davis, whose ninth-inning homer broke a 6-6 tie. “First road trip, opening day for those guys. They were going to be jacked up.” Davis, who was 2-for-5 with three strikeouts Monday and is now batting .227 (14-for-22) with three homers and seven RBIs this season, also drew praise for his defense. “That’s as good as you’ll see a first baseman play nine innings,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

LF Mark Trumbo clubbed his first home run as a member of the Orioles on Monday, launching a three-run bomb off David Price in his Fenway Park debut with the Red Sox. Trumbo, who was 1-for-4 on Monday, has eight hits in 22 at-bats against Price all-time, including a home run as a member of the Angels in 2011. He is now batting .417 (10-for-24) with three RBIs.