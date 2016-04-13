RHP Mike Wright didn’t have the best stuff in his season debut Tuesday, but he didn’t let the bad pitches pile up. Wright (1-0) allowed four runs, five hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings. “I was proud of Mike,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He kept himself under control emotionally, and I‘m not going to say he made the pitches when he had to. He just seemed to stay engaged in the moment and didn’t let anything snowball, and our guys got us back in the ballgame.” Wright was 0-5 over his last six starts.

LHP Brian Matusz will make at least one more rehab start on Friday at Class A Frederick after coughing up six runs on seven hits in an inning with Double-A Bowie on Monday. “Didn’t go too well for him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Matusz was 1-4 with a 2.94 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 49 innings in 58 games last season with Baltimore.

CF Adam Jones (rib injury) was not in the starting lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday but was available off the bench -- although he did not play. “It’s close every day,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said of the decision to start Jones. “Weather, wet, a lot of different factors go into it.” Jones entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning of Monday’s game.

SS J.J. Hardy knew what the Orioles offense was capable of, but his own bat may have surprised some people Tuesday. Hardy socked a pair of two-run home runs and drove in five runs in Baltimore’s 9-5 rout of the Boston Red Sox. “I think the lineup’s something we’ve talked about, and we all feel pretty confident,” Hardy said after slicing a pair of homers around Pesky’s Pole in right field in the fourth and seventh innings, barely clearing the shallow wall. “He deserves to have a couple of home runs there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Like he said, ‘It’s not my park -- I didn’t build it.'” Hardy is batting .250 (5-for-20) through six games.

RF Mark Trumbo hit his second home run in as many days Tuesday, following up Monday’s three-run blast with a two-run shot in the third of Tuesday’s 9-5 win. Trumbo, 3-for-4 in the game while also reaching base on a hit by pitch, is batting .464 (13-for-28) since joining the Orioles. “He’s got more pop than anybody I’ve ever seen, and he’s got a good approach up there,” teammate J.J. Hardy said. Trumbo has reached base in all seven games this year.