RHP Tyler Wilson, who replaced Jimenez to start the sixth inning, threw three scoreless innings at the Red Sox -- matching the three scoreless he threw on opening day.

OF Joey Rickard, the first Baltimore player to start his career with a seven-game hitting streak since the Orioles were the St. Louis Browns in 1948, went 0-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday night’s loss. He was just 2-for-13 in the three-game series in Boston but is still hitting .323 in his first eight major league games and he’s one of three players in franchise history to reach base in his first eight big league games.

3B Manny Machado had three more hits on Wednesday night and finished the game batting .441. He did make a baserunning mistake by trying to steal third with Chris Davis up and the Orioles down two runs in the sixth inning.

CF Adam Jones, who hasn’t started since last Wednesday because of discomfort in his rib area, had a productive pregame workout and the hope is he can start Thursday night.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez worked five innings, allowed four runs and suffered the loss to the Red Sox in Boston on Monday night. The loss dropped him to 2-5 lifetime against the Red Sox, 1-3 at Fenway Park.

1B Chris Davis, who won Monday’s series opener with a three-run homer in the ninth inning, drilled a two-run homer on a 3-0 pitch from Joe Kelly to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead they failed to hold on Wednesday. He has four homers in the first eight games of the season.

RHP Chris Tillman, 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts (just seven innings) this season, faces the Rangers in Arlington in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday night. He is 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in six career starts against the Rangers.