INF Jimmy Paredes, who has been on the disabled list all season with a left wrist injury, is expected to play in an extended spring training game on Monday.

RHP Scott McGough was claimed off waivers from the Marlins on Friday and sent him to Triple-A Norfolk. McGough was designated for assignment by Miami on Thursday. He made nine appearances for the Marlins last season. In two Triple-A outings this year, he had a 13.50 ERA.