LHP Brian Matusz was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Frederick. Matusz had allowed six runs on seven hits in an inning with Double-A Bowie on Monday.

3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double off the wall in right center in the seventh inning. The hitting streak is the longest current in the American League. Toronto’s Josh Hamilton had his 10-game streak ended Friday.

RHP Vance Worley registered his first win since July 24, 2015 with his six innings of five-run ball Friday. He accomplished that by retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced after Texas scored five runs against him in the second. “It’s all about just keeping the guys in it,” Worley said. “To limit it to the five runs in six innings so we could have that big inning in the seventh, that’s huge. It’s positive for everybody here that we can still stay in the game like that.”

INF Jimmy Paredes, who has been on the disabled list all season with a left wrist injury, is expected to play in an extended spring training game on Monday.

RHP Kevin Gausman, who has been on the disabled list since the season started with a right shoulder strain, struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Class A Frederick. Gausman, who was making his second rehab start, allowed two runs on four hits and walked two. He could return to the Baltimore rotation next week.

RHP Scott McGough was claimed off waivers from Miami Friday and could eventually help a bullpen that has already worked 35 innings. McGough was designated for assignment Thursday and was coming off a 2015 season in which he made nine appearances for the Marlins. Baltimore sent him to Triple-A Norfolk.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will start against a Texas team that he won 13 games for in 2015. Gallardo is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in his two starts for the Orioles and looking forward to pitching close to his hometown in Fort Worth. “It should be fun,” Gallardo said. “The most important thing is I think it’s going to be fun. Like I’ve been saying since day one, I think I had a fun year last year in that clubhouse, but that was last year. This is a new chapter in my career, and I think my No. 1 job is to win.”

DH Mark Trumbo is seeing everything well right now. He’s got five home runs in his last five games after his historical night Friday as he became the first Baltimore player to homer twice in the same inning. He also became the first player to have five RBIs in an inning since Miami’s J.T. Realmuto did it last Aug. 12. Trumbo isn’t trying to read too much into his hot streak. “I don’t want to overthink it,” he said. “It’s always a nice thing when it happens.” Trumbo’s five-RBI seventh Friday also made him the first Baltimore player to have five RBIs in an inning since at least 1984.