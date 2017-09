LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) was scheduled to pitch two to three innings for Class A Frederick. He could be activated for the weekend series in Kansas City.

RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) will start Wednesday in Charlotte for Triple-A Norfolk. He will throw five to six innings with a 90-pitch limit. Gausman likely needs at least one more start before rejoining the Orioles' rotation or bullpen.