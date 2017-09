LHP Brian Matusz should be back with the Orioles in “two to three” days, manager Buck Showalter said. Showalter is leaning toward Saturday, but it still could be Friday. Matusz has been on the disabled list since April 3 with a left intercostal strain.

CF Adam Jones was back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He left after the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game with a stomach virus. Jones was checked at a local hospital, where he was given medication and fluids.