LF Joey Rickard again is looking good in the leadoff spot. The rookie Rule 5 pick went 3-for-5 and now is hitting .327 this season. He’s hit safely in 12 of his 13 games and reached base in every one of them. He also threw out a runner at the plate earlier in the game, and his infield single helped spark the game-winning 10th-inning rally in Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays. “It was exciting,” he said. “We put ourselves in a good spot, with those guys behind me, my job is just get them to the dish in that situation. Tonight it paid off.”

LHP Brian Matusz should likely be off the disabled list (left intercostal strain) and back with the Orioles by the end of the week. He struck out nine in four innings in a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class A Frederick, and manager Buck Showalter said the left-hander will be active again likely on Friday or Saturday.

3B Manny Machado stretched his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning RBI double. That’s the longest active streak in the majors. He also played in his 175th straight game, which is, according to STATS, LLC, the longest streak in the major leagues at this time.

RHP Kevin Gausman, on the disabled list since the start of the season (right shoulder strain), made what could be his final rehab start Wednesday. He threw 5 2/3 innings in a start for Triple-A Norfolk, giving up three runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

CF Adam Jones was back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He left after the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game with a stomach virus. Jones was checked at a local hospital, where he was given medication and fluids.

CF Adam Jones returned to the lineup after a stomach virus forced him out of Monday’s game following the sixth inning. Jones was checked at a local hospital and came back fine in this game, going 0-for-3 but scoring a run and making a spectacular diving catch in the seventh inning.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez struggled with his command and control for a second straight start, where he lasted only five innings. He struck out six and walked four, needing 110 pitches to get through. Jimenez gave up four runs with five strikeouts and four walks during his five-inning stint in an April 13 loss at Boston and went to 10 full counts in this game. “(The balls) were moving everywhere,” he said. “It was moving a lot. I felt like I was close on some, but not close enough. They were moving too much.”